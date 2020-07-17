Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

