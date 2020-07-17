Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 970 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target (up from $343.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.96.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH opened at $304.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

