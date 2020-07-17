Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.01. 268,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,730. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbus will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

