Aker Solutions’ (AKRTF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aker Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aker Solutions alerts:

Shares of Aker Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. Aker Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.54.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.