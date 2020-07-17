Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.01.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

