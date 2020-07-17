Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AQN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 36,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

