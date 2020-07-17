Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $270.64 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $270.64 million and $244.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,303,088,850 coins and its circulating supply is 771,817,007 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

