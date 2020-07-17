Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.42.

NYSE BABA opened at $249.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

