Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.26.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.88 on Thursday, hitting $247.38. 634,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,214,634. The stock has a market cap of $626.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.70 and its 200 day moving average is $211.11. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,860,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,760,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,662,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

