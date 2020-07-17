Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 49,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 8,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,901. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.