Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €202.00 ($226.97) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($260.67) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €204.00 ($229.21).

FRA:ALV traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €187.36 ($210.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,457 shares. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($232.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €180.33 and a 200-day moving average of €184.51.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

