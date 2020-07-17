Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €204.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €204.00 ($229.21) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €202.00 ($226.97) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €204.00 ($229.21).

Allianz stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €187.36 ($210.52). 965,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €180.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €184.51. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

