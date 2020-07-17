Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,564.41.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $10.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,504.19. The company had a trading volume of 53,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,588. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,446.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,363.78. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,576.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.