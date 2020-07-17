ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR stock remained flat at $$26.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $48.25.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

