Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.12

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.12 and traded as low as $18.80. Altitude Group shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 444,881 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.88.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

