Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AWCMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Alumina from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alumina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

AWCMY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alumina has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

