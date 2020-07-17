Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,300.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,808.74.
AMZN stock traded down $36.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,963.32. 134,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,719.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,497.84 billion, a PE ratio of 143.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.
In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
