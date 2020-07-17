Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,300.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,808.74.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded down $36.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,963.32. 134,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,719.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,497.84 billion, a PE ratio of 143.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.