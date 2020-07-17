Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,450.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. China International Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,808.74.

Shares of AMZN traded down $36.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,963.32. The stock had a trading volume of 134,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,416. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,719.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,227.90. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,497.84 billion, a PE ratio of 143.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

