Ambrosus Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $289,964.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 381,339,341 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,753,220 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

