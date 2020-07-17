AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UHAL traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.61. 176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.24. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $426.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. AMERCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AMERCO by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

