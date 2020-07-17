Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. 8,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,782. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. Ameren’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ameren by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

