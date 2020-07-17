AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.70

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.70 and last traded at $104.50, with a volume of 43360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.74.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $536,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $562,608.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,380.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $11,707,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

