Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Increased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $253.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

