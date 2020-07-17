Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.60

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $6.82. Amira Nature Foods shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

