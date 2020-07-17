AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.67. AMREP shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 19,456,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.39% of AMREP worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

