Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Insiders have sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,270 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

