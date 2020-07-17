Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.39. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

FSS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 4,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,316,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 5,443.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 802,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,884,000 after buying an additional 787,750 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $19,728,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,475,000 after buying an additional 493,761 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

