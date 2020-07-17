Analysts Anticipate GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.06). GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.95 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPX. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GP Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

GPX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $147.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.57. GP Strategies has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $16.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

