Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.05.

Rambus stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,536. Rambus has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock worth $193,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rambus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

