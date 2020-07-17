Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.76). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($3.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

CRSP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. 183,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 2.35. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

In other news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,823,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,457,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.