Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($0.76). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($3.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

CRSP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.09. 183,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 2.35. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $97.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

In other news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,823,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,457,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

