Analysts Expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07.

KZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a current ratio of 18.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $185.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd acquired 1,454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $7,999,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 889,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 874,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

