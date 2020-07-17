Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.80). Terex posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 5,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $116,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,345.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $42,486 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 117,897 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,128 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,207,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,968 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 387,103 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

