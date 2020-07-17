Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fluidigm (FLDM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) in the last few weeks:
- 7/9/2020 – Fluidigm had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2020 – Fluidigm had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/7/2020 – Fluidigm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “
Fluidigm stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 33,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $426.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.
