Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fluidigm (FLDM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2020 – Fluidigm had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Fluidigm had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Fluidigm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company's products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. "

Fluidigm stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. 33,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $426.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,411,413 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,234,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,788,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $24,188,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Fluidigm by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,487,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 809,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

