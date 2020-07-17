Analyzing Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Merck KGaA (NASDAQ:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merck KGaA and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merck KGaA $18.09 billion 0.91 $1.48 billion N/A N/A Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$54.12 million ($0.99) -1.99

Merck KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Merck KGaA and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merck KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.37, indicating a potential upside of 172.42%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merck KGaA.

Profitability

This table compares Merck KGaA and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merck KGaA 9.49% 12.44% 5.28% Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.58% -83.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Merck KGaA has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merck KGaA beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments. The company also provides life science products and services for use in the discovery, development, and manufacture of drug therapies, as well as in laboratories; and specialty chemicals for use in displays, computer chips, surfaces, Integrated circuits, microelectronic systems, anti-reflection coatings, and cosmetics. It has alliances with Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Intrexon Corporation, Avillion LLP., F-star Delta Ltd, SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group, Alibaba Health, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Solvias, and Leap Therapeutics, Inc., as well as a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a subsidiary of E. Merck Kommanditgesellschaft.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ganaxolone product candidate exhibits anti-seizure, anti-depression, and anti-anxiety actions through its effects on synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors. It is also developing ganaxolone for cyclin-ependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder, PCDH19-related epilepsy, postpartum depression, refractory status epilepticus, and other indications. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license and supply agreements with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

