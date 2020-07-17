ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 3.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $132,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,298,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $7,340,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 60.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ANSYS by 16.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $301.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.81 and a 1 year high of $307.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

