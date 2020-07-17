Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.31.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $267.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.83. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.