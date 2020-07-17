Apache’s (APA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $12.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.39.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.80. 260,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,129,358. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.65. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Apache in the first quarter worth $43,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

