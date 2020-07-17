APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH stock remained flat at $$27.80 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 232. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

