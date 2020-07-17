Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will report sales of $840,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $900,000.00. Aptinyx reported sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year sales of $2.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $3.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million.

APTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptinyx stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,585. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.48. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

