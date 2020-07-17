Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arca Continental SAB de CV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

EMBVF stock remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Arca Continental SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and the Republic of Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola and other-flavor soft drinks, water, other carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, and dairy drinks, as well as snacks and candies.

