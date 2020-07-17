Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,932. The company has a current ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $720.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad purchased 5,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $94,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Snow purchased 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

