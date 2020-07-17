Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73,200.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $73,200.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin's official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

