ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised ASOS PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Investec raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ASOMY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

