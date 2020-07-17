Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.69. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.