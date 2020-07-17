Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.69. Astrotech shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 150,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Astrotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.64.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 461.44% and a negative net margin of 1,936.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Astrotech comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Astrotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

