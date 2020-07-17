Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athenex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Athenex reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Athenex will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athenex.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Athenex had a negative net margin of 87.86% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,902,624.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Athenex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $987.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.06. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.