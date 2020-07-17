Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.71. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 18,409 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.61. The firm has a market cap of $254.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.40.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Power news, Senior Officer Joseph Edward Cofelice bought 17,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$45,484.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,278,309.71. Also, Director James J. Moore purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,101,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,868,123.30. Insiders have bought a total of 48,057 shares of company stock worth $124,648 in the last three months.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

