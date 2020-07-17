AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. 17,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 189.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in AudioCodes by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.