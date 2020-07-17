Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,828 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $374.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

