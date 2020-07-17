Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $257.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

